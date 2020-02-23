Former Chameleone and King Saha manager builds mega mansion

Sam Mukasa is one of the most prominent artiste managers in Uganda. He has managed some of Uganda’s finest singers including Jose Chameleone and King Saha, among others.

The manager who is said to be the best that Jose Chameleone has ever worked with is clearly enjoying the fruits of his hard work. He has erected a huge mansion in Kawuku, Entebbe.

According to our reliable sources, the storied house is almost complete and has already been equipped with modern furniture. The source further revealed that preparations for a house warming are underway as the artiste manager will be celebrating this big achievement.

It is said that inside the gate, he built a place for recreation as well as a basketball court and the people seeing this house believe that Sam Mukasa has ‘made it in life’.

Fans, well-wishers and fellow artiste managers took to social media to congratulate the down to earth manager.

“I remember u telling me how u wanted to build a house of yo own okooye obupangiisa..It all seemed like a joke coz artist managers were termed as CD boys but wen I see this today, I give the glory back 2 God who has enabled u thru..May the windows & doors of yo new home open up 2 gd luck,prosperity & fortune 4 yo entire family..Congratulations Manager Sam Mukasa,” Nkuke Robert Jackson popularly known as Mutiima posted on social media.