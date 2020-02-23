Tyson Fury wins in the seventh round as Deontay Wilder corner throws in towel

Deontay quotes: “The best man won tonight, but my corner threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield. I had a lot of things going on heading into this fight. It is what it is, but I make no excuses tonight. I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior. He had a great performance and we will be back stronger. Even the greatest have lost and came back, that is just part of it. I can make no excuses tonight. I had a lot of complications. But we’ll come back stronger next time around. This is what big-time boxing is all about, the best must fight the best. I appreciate all the fans that came out and supported the show, and I hope that everyone gets home safely.”

as I say, but it should also be noted that Wilder cracked him with a couple of really good shots in the first couple of rounds. Fury just shook that off. After round three, there was only one way this was going, and that was Fury winning inside the distance. The three judges had an easy night!