Chameleon to feature on Morgan Heritage’s new Album ‘Loyalty’

After recording a song with Morgan Heritage dubbed ‘Africa We Seh’ (remix), Uganda’s giant music star Jose Chameleone is happy as the song he featured with Morgan Heritage comes off Morgan |Heritage’s new album dubbed ‘LOYALTY’.

The self-proclaimed music doctor couldn’t hold the excitement alone. He shared his excitement on social media saying;

“As I grew up I got different music inspirations from various legendary artistes and Morgan heritage was one of them. Eventually, I grew up, worked hard and finally, it paid!! I am so grateful to share music with these legendary brothers” Chameleone posted on his Facebook wall Look at it “look it out and ‘Africa We She’ Ft Jose Chameleone will make your days. Of the new Album ‘LOYALTY’

Chameleone honors Morgan Heritage as one of the artistes who inspired him as a young child. The Jamaican reggae star has also always returned the favor noting what talent and blessing that the Leone Island singer is to Uganda and Africa as a whole.

Morgan heritage and Chameleone brought their energies together and recorded songs. Sources close to Chameleone reveal that his part was recorded in Tanzania at the Wasafi Classic Baby studios in June.

The song ‘Africa We She’ ultimately praises Africa, Africans, and their culture.

Source: KS

Share News







