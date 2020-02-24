Nakasongola elects new FDC leaders

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, Nakasongola District branch on Sunday, February 23 held a district conference where they elected new leaders.

The District conference brought together Party grassroots leaders from the 13 sub-counties that make up Nakasongola District, 2 Constituencies of Budyebo and Nakasongola Counties, District leaders, elected party leaders at local Government levels among others.

It was held at Nakasongola District Farmers Association Conference Hall in Nakasongola Town Council.

The election which was conducted by the FDC Nakasongola District Branch Electoral Commission Returning Officer Mr. Basirika Solomon together with FDC National Electoral Commission Official Mr. Augustine Ojobile saw Mr. Bisaso Bashir elected as the new District Chairman replacing veteran politician Mr. Zinabala Charles.

Mr. Bisaso has been serving as the FDC Nakasongola County Constituency Chairman from 2015 – 2020.

On the sideline of the District Conference, the District Youth League conference was convened and elected the 9-member Youth League executive led by Mr. Lubega Dennis as the new District Youth League branch Chairman.

Similarly, Ms. Agriphine Nabumba was re-elected as the District Women’s League Chairperson.

The two constituencies of Budyebo and Nakasongola elected their branch leaders preceding the District Conference.

The FDC National Youth League Chairman and the Secretariat Regional officer for Buganda Ms. Nabayozi Gertrude oversaw the swearing-in of the new leaders after the election and thereafter presided over the handover ceremony where Mr. Zinabala Charles handed over to his successor Mr. Bisaso Bashir the instruments of power.

In his address, the National Youth leader Mr. Mulindwa Walid Lubega thanked the Party leaders for the remaining firm and focused to the struggle, congratulated the new leaders and implored them to hold periodic and rotational meetings to ease mobilization as well as making FDC as an attractive brand to the people of Nakasongola.

He also implored the Youth to participate actively in the forthcoming National Youth Council elections and shared the electoral road map.

Mr. Walid handed over a copy of the FDC Party constitution and Party Policy Agenda to the new Party District Chairman.

Source: PML

