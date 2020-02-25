Xbox Series X specs reveal console’s power, backward compatibility

Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X will not only have more graphics power and a solid-state drive for faster loading but will also be backward compatible with all the previous generations of Xbox games, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said in a blog post-Monday. The console is set for release later this year.

Powering the Xbox Series X is a custom processor using RDNA 2 and Zen 2 architectures from AMD. This will make the system four times faster than the Xbox One and give it the ability to achieve 12 teraflops, which is double what the Xbox One X could do. The GPU will use the Variable Rate Shading technique, allowing it to focus effects on individual objects rather than on the entire screen. The Xbox Series X will also have hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing that significantly improves the lighting effects in games and will support up to 120 FPS.

