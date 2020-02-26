Malawi’s ruling party forms pact ahead of a new poll

Malawian President Peter Mutharika’s governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has entered into an alliance with the former governing United Democratic Front (UDF).

This comes less than 24 hours after parliament passed a law, setting 19 May as the date for new presidential elections after a court annulled Mr Mutharika’s victory in last year’s poll.

The UDF, which governed Malawi between 1994 and 2004, is the third-biggest party, with 10 parliamentary seats.The DPP has 61 and the main opposition Malawi Congress Party 55.

The UDF is led by Atupele Muluzi, the son of former President Bakili Muluzi.

Atupele Muluzi served in President Mutharika’s government before last May’s presidential election, which the Constitutional Court nullified last month because of irregularities.

Source:BBC

