Singer Fille dragged to court over Shs2 million debt

Singer Fille Mutonyi has been dragged to court over a Shs2 million debt accrued from her failure to perform at a concert in Masaka.

The claimant, Mr Francis Ssembatya filed a notice of demand at the Chief Magistrate’s court of Kampala, under the small claims procedures rule.

In an interview with Spark TV, Mr Ssembatya said Fille was supposed to perform in Masaka but did not turn up.

He, however, did not mention the date of the said concert.

“So I came to court to pick the demand notice giving her 14 days to refund the money spent in organising the concert. I am going to deliver this letter to Fille. We have been calling her numbers but she doesn’t pick up,” he said.

“Once the 14 days are done, we shall come back to court and take further action according to the law,” he added.

Ssembatya notes that he invested Shs25 million in organising the event, but Fille is expected to pay Shs2million for her slot.

