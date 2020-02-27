Over 1,400 candidates ordered to repeat senior six

At least 1,433 candidates have been ordered to repeat senior six after they failed to obtain any principle pass in last year’s Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examination (UACE), according to the results released today (Thursday).

While releasing the exam results at the Office of the President in Kampala, the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) executive secretary, Mr. Daniel Odongo said that out of the 103,301 candidates who sat for the exams, 101,868 have been able to obtain a principal pass during the exams.

A total of 1,433 candidates have not been able to obtain any principle pass, hence they obtained F and are supposed to repeat.

Source: DM

