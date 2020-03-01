Lazio go top of Serie A by beating Bologna

Lazio went top of Serie A for the first time in a decade on Saturday, leapfrogging Juventus with a 2-0 victory over Bologna.

Luis Alberto and Joaquin Correa scored within three first-half minutes as Lazio’s unbeaten run was extended to 21 league matches.

Bologna had two goals disallowed by VAR but Lazio would not be denied as they moved top of the table for the first time since 2010-11 when they led after 10 games.

Simone Inzaghi’s men will end the weekend at the summit too after Juventus’ clash with Inter, which was due to take place on Sunday, was postponed amid ongoing fears over the spread of the coronavirus in Italy.

Lazio have not won the league title in two decades and the last time anyone other than Juve lifted the Scudetto was in 2010-11 when Milan finished top.

