New UCU Vice Chancellor vows to reduce tuition burden The new Uganda Christian University Vice Chancellor Prof Aaron Mushengyezi has promised to establish income generating projects for the university to depend on and reduce the tuition burden on students and parents.

“I will make sure we invest in assets that bring in more income so that the university does not rely on tuition,” he said in a press briefing on Saturday.

Prof Mushengyezi said since UCU has about 800 staff, they have the capacity to save Shs1 billion annually to start up projects that can benefit the community. “I am going to put up a mall with in the university to generate income for our university than relying on tuition,” he noted.

He said this is the time to look at centres to bring in money than increasing tuition every time.

Prof Mushengyezi has also vowed to mobilise all local churches countrywide to support UCU spiritual and development programs such as research and book writing to generate some money.

