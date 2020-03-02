Hillary Innocent Seguya seeks $1.6m from Museveni for Twitter block

The court will on 20 May rule on a case in which a student has sued the president for blocking him on Twitter.

The Harvard University student, who is Ugandan, wants the court to compel President Yoweri Museveni and other senior government officials to unblock him on Twitter.

Hillary Innocent Seguya also wants compensation of 6bn Ugandan shillings ($1.6m; £1.2m) for “mental anguish”, according to Uganda’s New Vision newspaper.

In his case, he argued that Mr. Museveni’s decision infringed on his right against discrimination.

He said as a Ugandan living abroad he deserved to get information from the Twitter handles of government officials.

The state had urged the court to dismiss Mr. Seguya’s case because it lacked merit.

Source: BBC

