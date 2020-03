Netflix’s first African original series, Queen Sono – about a spy from South Africa – has been released.

The streaming site’s six-episode TV thriller stars South African Pearl Thusi as the eponymous secret agent.

Written and directed by Kagiso Lediga, an award-winning stand-up comedian in South Africa, it is filmed in several locations across the continent.

Thus is quoted as saying that it is empowering for Africans to tell their own stories.

Source: BBC

