Vusi Thembekwayo nominated as host for Johnnie Walker cocktail

Acclaimed South African business mogul, venture capitalist and global speaker, Vusi Thembekwayo, will host entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts to a Johnnie Walker cocktail this Friday, March 6, 2020, at Protea Hotel by Mariott Kampala Skyz.

Vusi is set to land in Uganda this Wednesday for high-class engagements with the business community at Kampala Serena Hotel on Thursday, where he will host a breakfast meeting and later on Friday, where he will host the Johnnie Walker cocktail at the Protea Hotel by Mariott Kampala Skyz.

Share News







