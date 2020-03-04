March 4, 2020

Vusi Thembekwayo nominated as host for Johnnie Walker cocktail

13 mins ago

Acclaimed South African business mogul, venture capitalist and global speaker, Vusi Thembekwayo, will host entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts to a Johnnie Walker cocktail this Friday, March 6, 2020, at Protea Hotel by Mariott Kampala Skyz.

Vusi is set to land in Uganda this Wednesday for high-class engagements with the business community at Kampala Serena Hotel on Thursday, where he will host a breakfast meeting and later on Friday, where he will host the Johnnie Walker cocktail at the Protea Hotel by Mariott Kampala Skyz.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

questions about Jose Chameleone’s UACE results

8 mins ago

Anne Kansime’s former manager jailed in UK over Shs565m scam

16 mins ago

Davido unfazed by talk of father’s private jet

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *