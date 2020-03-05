B2C sell concert for Shs100m

Music trio Born 2 Conquer (B2C) are smiling to the bank after their upcoming concert was paid upfront by an events promoter.

According to a reliable source, the concert has been bought for a whooping Shs100 million by KT and all they are required to do now is come to freedom city and just perform.

B2C is among the few artists who have at least had two songs topping charts every year in Uganda after Gutujja, their collaboration with Rema last year appeared on the contender list for song of the year.

B2C who comprise of Mugisha Richard (Mr Lee), Kasagga Julius (Delivad Julio and Ssali Peterson (Bobbylash) are slated to have their second concert dubbed ‘B2C live in Concert’ on September 4, 2020, at Freedom city.

