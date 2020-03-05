March 5, 2020

FIFA 20: Philippe Coutinho the standout star in Spain-dominated FUT Team of the Week

23 mins ago

FIFA 20 players building their Ultimate Team squads around Spaniards will be intrigued by the latest Team of the Week, with four selected in a starting XI that also includes Philippe Coutinho.

Dani Carvajal impressed in El Clasico at the weekend, with the Real Madrid right-back slotting into a defence in front of Crystal Palace’s Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Marcos Alonso is in the team after returning to form with Chelsea, the full-back scoring both goals as the Blues drew with Bournemouth.

The other Spaniard in the starting line-up is Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, while Ismaila Sarr takes a place on the bench after he stole the show in Watford’s shock 3-0 win over Liverpool, whose 44-match unbeaten run in the Premier League ended abruptly at Vicarage Road.

Below, we have the entire squad.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

GK: Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) – 82

RB: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) – 87

CB: Kostas Manolas (Roma) – 86

LB: Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Monchengladbach) – 84

RM: Calvin Stengs (AZ) – 84

CM: Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid) – 87

LWB: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – 86

LW: Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich) – 89

LM: Fabian Orellana (Eibar) – 84

ST: Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) – 86

ST: Dario Benedetto (Marseille) – 84

SUBSTITUTES

GK: Predrag Rajkovic (Reims) – 79

LB: Marcal (Lyon) – 81

RM: Ismaila Sarr (Watford) – 82

CM: Teji Savanier (Montpellier) – 82

CF: Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres) – 83

ST: Nikola Kalinic (Roma) – 82

ST: Dieumerci Mbokani (Antwerp) – 82

RESERVES

RB: Matias Rodriguez (Deportes Nunoa) – 78

LM: Danny Blum (Bochum) – 78

ST: Klauss (LASK) – 77

GK: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs) – 75

LF: Max Burgess (Western United) – 73

