Rooney could become Man Utd manager, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes all-time leading goalscorer and former captain Wayne Rooney could manage the Red Devils in the future.

Rooney will reunite with United when Derby County welcomes Solskjaer’s side to Pride Park in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday.

A five-time Premier League champion and Champions League winner before leaving United in 2017, Rooney joined Championship outfit Derby as a player-coach from MLS franchise DC United in January.

“Yeah,” Solskjaer replied when asked whether Rooney, 34, could be the manager. “It depends on how much you put into the job and how much you want it

“It takes over your life but it’s the second-best after playing. I am sure there are many ex-players and managers who want my job.”

Rooney tops United’s scoring charts with 253 goals in 559 appearances for the Premier League giants.

Since moving to Derby, ex-England captain and the country’s all-time leading scorer Rooney has netted four goals across all competitions.

Rooney has scored three goals and supplied two assists in the Championship for 13th-placed Derby.

Solskjaer’s United, meanwhile, are fifth in the Premier League and three points behind Chelsea – who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot.

United – 37 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool – host rivals Manchester City in Sunday’s derby at Old Trafford.

