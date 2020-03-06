Apple rejecting coronavirus-related apps, not from recognized institutions, report says

Apple is reportedly cracking down on apps related to the coronavirus outbreak, banning apps that don’t originate from recognized institutions like governments or hospitals. The move is apparently aimed at stemming the flow of misinformation surrounding the illness.

Four developers told CNBC that Apple rejected apps that would’ve displayed stats about which countries have confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Some of the applications used data from sources like the World Health Organization.

One developer told the network that an Apple employee said anything related to coronavirus must be released by an official health organization or government. Another developer said Apple sent a written response saying “apps with information about current medical information need to be submitted by a recognized institution.”

