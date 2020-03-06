Civilians attack UPDF detach in Zombo-3 dead

Three people have been killed after some unknown civilians attacked Oduk UPDF detach in Zombo Town Council, in Zombo District late last night. The three were killed by the soldiers who retaliated and were among the civilians who attacked the detach.

According to a resident of Oduk Village in Paidha Town council, Mr. Charles Wanican, the unknown men who he alleges were over 100 attacked the UPDF detach.

“As we were sleeping, I suddenly heard sounds of gunshots and we were all scared. But when the gunshots stopped, we then came out of the house to see what was happening, only to see dead bodies lying and some houses were also burnt,” he said.

A police Crime scene detective at the detach that was burnt by the locals in Paidha town council last night. PHOTO BY PEACE GIRAMIA.

The 409 Brigade Commander, Jackson Kayanja, said: “We ask the locals to work with the police and the army in order to identify these criminals by providing information. We shall ensure that security is tightened so that no such acts occur again.”

One suspect has so far been arrested. The Resident District Commissioner, also head of security, Mr. Andrew Kajoyingi, said: “It is not good for civilians to attack soldiers. We are yet getting the information on the scene and will get back to you.”

Source: DM

