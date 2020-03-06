Nigerian big brother contestants welcome baby girl

Nigerian reality TV stars Tope Adenibuya, who is popularly known as Teddy A, and Bamike Olawunmi AKA Bam Bam, have welcomed their baby daughter to the world.

The two started dating while in the Big Brother Naija show and got married in 2019.

Teddy A and Bam Bam have remained celebrities in Nigeria after they left the Big Brother house, partly because of their fashion sense.

The new father announced the birth of his daughter Thursday early morning by tweeting her full name Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan:

Source: BBC

