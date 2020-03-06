Nokia’s first 5G phone to be revealed this month

Nokia’s first 5G phone will be unveiled on March 19 in London. HMD Global, which makes Nokia phones, said Thursday it’s the official phone partner for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die. As part of the Bond tie-in, a new ad launching Sunday will feature Lashana Lynch’s character Agent Nomi using the Nokia 5G phone as “the only gadget you’ll ever need.” It’ll coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8, HMD said.

HMD didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the James Bond ads would be held back, given that No Time To Die’s release date has been pushed to November. But Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global chief product officer, said the delay of the movie will mean “a really exciting year ahead of us in the build-up to this much anticipated release.”

“Few cultural properties place technology at the heart of their appeal quite like No Time To Die,” Sarvikas added in an emailed statement.

No word yet on what the new phone will be named or when it will become available.

The Nokia 7.2 will also be used in the new 007 film.

5G, already available in some parts of the US by Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile, is being tapped by smartphones to provide faster speeds and more capacity.

