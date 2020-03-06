Police arrest 108 suspected thugs along Northern by-pass

Following the murder of John Byron Owinyi, a Kampala businessman along the Northern by-pass last week, police have carried out an operation in which they arrested 108 suspected hardcore criminals.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said the operation was carried out after complaints from the public of thugs along the Northern bypass.

The operation covered areas of Kawempe, Wandegeya, Kalerwe, Kyebando, Kisaasi and Kira road.

According to Mr. Onyango, the suspects have been locked up in different police stations. (Kawempe 40, Wandegeya 48 and Kira road 49).

Police say the suspects were got with exhibits that included marijuana, suspected stolen phones, breaking implements and knives.

“We are going to have them screened and identify those to take to court,” Mr Onyango said adding that the operation was continuing.

Source: DM

Share News







