Christian Bale will play the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder

Batman in one world, Marvel villain in another.

Tessa Thompson revealed Thursday that Christian Bale will play the villain in the fourth Thor movie, Love and Thunder. The actress, who plays Valkyrie and the new king of Asgard following the events of Avengers: Endgame, offered up the news to CNET sister site ET.

“Christian Bale is going to play our villain which is going to be fantastic,” Thompson said.

Thompson added that she’s read the script and there’ve been “lots of excited text messages” between her and Lady Thor, Natalie Portman.

Bale, who was rumored in early January to have a role in the next Thor movie, last played a superhero when he was Batman in DC’s The Dark Knight Rises movie in 2012.

Thor: Love and Thunder are being directed by Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi’s Korg character will also be back for the new movie. It’ll have two Thors, played by Chris Hemsworth and Portman. The release date is set for Nov. 5, 2021.

