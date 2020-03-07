Newcastle United tie Shelvey, Ritchie down to new contracts

Newcastle United duo Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have signed new contracts with the Premier League club until 2023.

Shelvey joined Newcastle from Swansea City in 2016 and, after falling out of favour last season, he has been more of a regular this term.

The midfielder has made 16 Premier League appearances in 2019-20 and scored five goals, three more than he had managed in his previous 61 top-flight games for the club.

Shelvey and Ritchie previously had contracts until the end of June 2021, but Newcastle have moved to secure the futures of both players.

Winger Ritchie, 30, missed most of the first half of the season with an ankle injury, but quickly reintegrated after his return to fitness and has played 10 matches across all competitions since finding fitness at the start of the year.

Share News







