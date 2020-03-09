Nigeria mosque attack death toll rises to five

Five people have died from Sunday’s attack at a mosque in Nigeria’s town of Gwoza in the north-eastern Borno state.

Two suicide bombers and two victims died on the spot, while a fifth victim died while receiving treatment.

Nine other people are being treated for injuries, according to an aid worker involved in the rescue operations.

The aid worker said both bombers were girls.

Initial reports had indicated that one bomber ran into a group of worshippers in the mosque during early morning prayers.

It is not clear whether the bombs went off inside or just outside the mosque.

No group has said it had carried out the attack but the militant groups Boko Haram and the so-called Islamic State West Africa Province are active in the region

Source: BBC

