March 10, 2020

Nigeria mosque attack death toll rises to five

11 hours ago

Five people have died from Sunday’s attack at a mosque in Nigeria’s town of Gwoza in the north-eastern Borno state.

Two suicide bombers and two victims died on the spot, while a fifth victim died while receiving treatment.

Nine other people are being treated for injuries, according to an aid worker involved in the rescue operations.

The aid worker said both bombers were girls.

Initial reports had indicated that one bomber ran into a group of worshippers in the mosque during early morning prayers.

It is not clear whether the bombs went off inside or just outside the mosque.

No group has said it had carried out the attack but the militant groups Boko Haram and the so-called Islamic State West Africa Province are active in the region

Source: BBC

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Al-Shabab’s Bashir Mohamed Qorgab ‘killed in an airstrike in Somalia’

10 hours ago

Egypt records first coronavirus death in Africa

11 hours ago

Rights activists urge Ethiopia to stop blocking the internet

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.