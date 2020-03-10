Police identify people killed in the septic tank

Police have released the identities of the three persons who were buried by collapsing walls of septic that they were constructing in the Gongobe zone, Seeta in the Mukono District.

The trio was yesterday (Monday) buried when the walls of the septic tank they were constructing at Yesu Amala building owned by Mr. Ronald Lwanga, caved in.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr. Patrick Onyango, has identified the three persons as; Ssalongo Sempala, 45, a resident of Bukerere in Goma division, Mukono District; Charles Musika Nelson, 50, a resident of Budondo in Jinja District and John Kato Kibombo, 48, a resident of Nabuuta village in Goma, Mukono District.

The trio had been hired together with Mr. Charles Kyagulanyi and Mr. Isma Kagga to construct a septic tank at Yesu Amaala building behind the Seeta Town market. However, Kyagulanyi and Kagga survived the incident.

Following the incident, residents called in the police who worked into the night to retrieve the bodies buried by the debris and were taken to city mortuary in Mulago for autopsy.

Mr. Onyango said police had commenced investigations into the incident. “A case of rush and negligence has been opened, police have visited the scene and recorded statements from eyewitnesses,” he said.

Source: NP

Share News







