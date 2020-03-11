Coronavirus: Ministry of Health to spray travelers with a disinfectant spray

The Ministry of Health is working with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to consider spraying all travelers who arrive in the country with a disinfectant spray, Health Minister Dr. Ruth Aceng has announced.

Dr. Aceng’s announcement comes in a time when Uganda is enhancing surveillance and control measures to protect its borders against the deadly coronavirus that started in China in December last year.

While addressing the press at the Ministry headquarters in Kampala, Aceng said that they are working closely with the CAA to guide them on how they can go about spraying travelers with the spray without violating their rights.

“The Ministry of Health working with Uganda Civil Aviation Authority and is considering spraying all travelers who arrive into the country as they disembark from the aircraft with a disinfectant spray,” Aceng said.

Dr. Aceng added that travelers from category one countries like Italy, San Marino, Iran, South Korea, France, China, Germany, Spain, Belgium, USA, UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Austria, and Malaysia should consider postponing non-essential travel to Uganda.

“Any traveler from these countries, including Ugandan nationals will be subjected to self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival to Uganda even if they do not exhibit signs and symptoms of the coronavirus.”

By mid-day on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the deadly coronavirus had been confirmed in more than 60 countries with most cases in China where 80,778 are suspected of carrying the virus and 3,158 deaths have been reported since the outbreak in Wuhan in December last year. 4,492 cases had been deemed “seriously ill” by

press time.

World wide, 121,434 cases and 4,370 deaths had been reported by the same time.

Uganda remains with no confirmed case of the virus as of Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Dr. Aceng, however, cautioned the public to remain vigilant, take necessary precautions that have been provided and avoid crowded places.

Source: NP

Related

Share News







