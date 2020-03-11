Kadaga: slams Police to foot bills for student shot in the mouth

On Tuesday, police shot in the mouth Rachael Nankya, an S.6 student at Lugazi Mixed SS together with his mother sustained serious injuries while police dispersed street vendors near the Old Tax Park in an operation led by KCCA enforcement officers.

However, Kadaga has lashed out at Police over the misuse of guns and ordered the Internal Affairs Minister to ensure the upkeep and medical bills of the student are catered for.

“I have ordered the Internal Affairs State Minister, Obiga Kania, to assign a police officer to constantly monitor the state and needs of an S.6 girl that was maliciously shot in the mouth, by policemen in Kampala,” Kadaga said.

“My order was in light of the House’s anger over the wanton misuse of arms by some policemen and the need for government to foot all the girl’s medical and upkeep bills.”

In a statement released by the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said the street vendors turned rowdy against KCCA enforcement officers prompting police to use teargas and live bullets in the air to disperse them.

“This was the second form of attack on KCCA enforcement officers by violent vendors and activists in the central business district. Due to hostile environment, police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the violent crowd that was obstructing and attacking enforcement officers,” Onyango said.

The Kampala Police, however, said the Kampala Metropolitan Area CID commander is heading the team investigating the circumstances under which the incident happened.

Source: NP

Related

Share News







