Martial, Lingard and Dalot doubt for Man Utd clash with LASK

Manchester United could be without Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot for Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first leg with LASK.

The trio sat out training on Wednesday prior to the Red Devils’ flight to Austria for a match that will be held behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears.

However, United said none of the players were definitely ruled out of the traveling squad.

Defender Phil Jones could feature at Linzer Stadion, having resumed training following recent fitness problems.

Kieran O’Hara, who is on loan at Burton Albion from United, trained with his fellow goalkeepers as he serves a six-match ban for allegedly biting Peterborough United’s Sammie Szmodics in a League One match.

Long-term absentees Lee Grant, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford remain out of action.

