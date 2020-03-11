March 11, 2020

Mbappe included in PSG squad to face Borussia Dortmund

7 hours ago

Kylian Mbappe is in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to face Borussia Dortmund, but club captain Thiago Silva is out.

Mbappe had been a doubt for the Champions League last-16 second leg at Parc des Princes after struggling with illness.

The France star reportedly had tests for coronavirus, which came back negative, and took part in a training session early on Wednesday.

However, captain Silva will sit out the match due to a hamstring injury sustained last month, while Ander Herrera also remains unavailable.

Idrissa Gueye and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are also out.

PSG trail 2-1 from the first leg in Germany and are attempting to avoid exiting the competition at this stage for the fourth season in a row.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Martial, Lingard and Dalot doubt for Man Utd clash with LASK

7 hours ago

Athletes barred from leaving Kenya for a month

16 hours ago

PSG yet to make Mbappe decision as report says star tested negative for coronavirus

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.