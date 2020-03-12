March 12, 2020

Bill Gates’ daughter gets engaged to Egyptian showjumper

1 hour ago

The daughter of philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer, has announced she has got engaged to her Egyptian partner, Nayel Nassar.

Ms. Gates and Mr. Nassar have been dating since 2017 and their engagement happened while on a skiing trip.

The couple enjoys show jumping and have been together at several shows across the world.

Ms. Gates in her Instagram announcement said, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together.”

Ms. Gates in a past interview with CNN said her boyfriend supported her and described their shared love for horse sports as “incredible

Source: BBC

