Ministry of health imposes self-quarantine for UK and US visitors

The Ministry of Health has introduced a mandatory 14-day period of self-quarantine for travellers arriving from 16 countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The countries include the UK, the US and several European nations.

The authorities have also said passengers arriving at the International Airport in Entebbe will soon be sprayed with a disinfectant.

Uganda has no recorded positive case of coronavirus.

The East African nation’s health minister admits its hospitals and economy would not be able to cope with a serious outbreak.

