Two weeks to go as Ugandans warm-up for Eddy Kenzo Festival

Happening on Saturday, March 28, 2020, the much-anticipated Eddy Kenzo Festival is the first-ever festival of its kind in Uganda.

The festival is hosted by Uganda’s celebrated artist Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo who pledged to fly his fans in helicopters in a music festival that he will take place at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Addressing press recently, the artiste revealed that the festival is intended to give back to his fans who have supported his music.

He said the festival will feature dancing competitions between Boda Boda riders and the winners will walk away with brand new bikes.

“We shall also bring a zoo and two airplanes for people to fly around Kampala. I want someone who has never boarded a plane to come and get a free ride around Kampala,” Kenzo told journalists.

Last week, Kenzo unveiled Yuvraj TVS sponsored bikes which will be given to his fans at the festival.

“The Eddy Kenzo Festival preparations are high geared as sponsors continue to come on board, we welcome and thank Yuvraj TVS for the contribution towards the success of the first-ever Artist Festival in Uganda,” said the excited artiste.

Kenzo said that the fun-filled event will also feature dance competitions for children where winners will walk away with school fees and other prizes. The festival will also feature music performances from Uganda’s leading singers as well as the upcoming entertainers.

The festival will also have regional tours which will start on April 3 in Mbale, April 4 in Mbarara and April 5 in Masaka.

The artiste promised to organize Uganda’s best music party. Entrance to the festival will be only 10k (kids), 20k (adults), 50k (VIP) and 2.5M (VVIP Tables).

The 30-year-old music career has blossomed over the last six years. He received international attention after the release of his 2014 single, “Sitya Loss” and an accompanying viral video that featured the Ghetto Kids. In total, he has released 4 albums, including most recently, Roots, in 2018. Kenzo has also won numerous national and international awards, including a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award in 2018, a BET Award in 2015, and multiple All Africa Music Awards.

Source: PMLDaily

