Airtel partners with itel to provide connected devices to Ugandans

Airtel Uganda has partnered with mobile phone manufacturer itel to launch the brand new Itel A56 smartphone, the latest addition to the itel A-Series line.

Packaged with free 3 GB data from Airtel, the A56 comes with a 4000mAh bigger battery that can last for about 1.5 days with normal usage, 820hours on standby, 45 hours music playing, 8 hours video watching and 7 hours gaming. Furthermore, it is equipped with a bigger IPS screen of 6 inches to deliver an impressive bigger view with rich colors and immersive entertainment experience when playing games, watching films and surfing on the Internet.

The A56 is further supported by the optimized Android 9 Pie (Go edition) tailored to 1GB RAM and provides more than 12GB free space for users to keep photos, videos and install more apps.

Commenting about the new device, Mr. Han Gong, the Brand Manager of itel Mobility Uganda said itel is pleased to announce the launch of the new itel A56 in partnership with Airtel Uganda.

“This comes from a background of time, research, resources and dedication we have invested in manufacturing it. We are very confident that the A56 is ready and encourage our customers to upgrade to this fantastic device,” Gong said.

The itel A56 also has an upgraded look and feel with a bold design that is accentuated with curved edges, a compact and slim body with rounded corners customized for consumers’ hands, which enable customers to grab it comfortably in the palm and enjoy one-hand operation.

Remmy Kisakye, the Airtel Uganda Chief Communications Officer reaffirmed Airtel Uganda’s commitment to the digitization of Uganda.

“At Airtel, we are committed to promoting digital inclusion through affordable data and devices and we know that Ugandans spend a huge amount of their time using the internet. It is therefore prudent to partner with an affordable smartphone company,” she noted.

Customers who purchase the itel A56 will also receive free 3GB data valid for one month from Airtel Uganda by dialing *175*9# and following the prompts. Customers will also receive 100% bonus for any weekly or monthly data bundle purchased over the next three months by dialing *175*90# to activate the bonus.

