Barcelona suspend first-team activity as RFEF recommend training cancellations

Barcelona have suspended all first-team activity until further notice, with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) recommending clubs cancel group training sessions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

LaLiga and Segunda games are off for at least the next two matchdays in efforts to combat the spread of the virus, that decision coming after Real Madrid established a self-imposed quarantine following a positive coronavirus test by one of their basketball players.

Barcelona wrote on their Twitter page on Friday: “Given the healthcare situation and according to the recommendations of the club’s medical staff, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice.

“The decision was made after a meeting held this morning by the team with Josep Maria Bartomeu, Dr. Jaume Padros, the president of the Barcelona Medical Association and the head of occupational healthcare at the club, and Dr. Antoni Trilla, the Head of Epidemiology at Hospital Clinic.

“In the coming days, the players will follow a personalised and specific physical workout plan from their homes, supervised by the team’s trainers.”

The RFEF released a note to all its clubs, advising them to prepare individual training plans for their players.

“We understand that, at this time, the priority is the protection of players, coaches, referees and all club and federation personnel who are involved in competitions,” it read.

“For this reason, we strongly recommend that all clubs also suspend all group training for all their teams as long as there are no official competitions.

“We recommend that each club develop an individualised training plan for its players.”

There have been 4,209 confirmed cases of the virus in Spain, with 120 deaths.

Related

Share News







