Solskjaer: Expect Paul Pogba to stay at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated he expects Paul Pogba to be a Manchester United player next season.

Pogba has been restricted to just seven Premier League appearances this season, having been sidelined with an ankle injury since December.

However, the midfielder’s absence has not been felt in recent weeks, with United extending their unbeaten run to 11 matches in all competitions with a 5-0 rout of LASK in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday.

Despite Pogba’s continued injury issues and consistent speculation over his future, Solskjaer has reiterated the France star remains a United player.

And after the win over LASK, the Red Devils manager went further, insisting the former Juventus man will still be at Old Trafford in 2020-21.

“Paul’s our player. He has two years left on his contract, a year plus the option of another,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“You can expect Paul to be here [next season].”

With Pogba still working his way back to fitness, United put one foot firmly in the last eight of the Europa League with a comprehensive display behind closed doors in Linz.

Odion Ighalo, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira all got on the scoresheet in the big win, and Solskjaer was thrilled with the display.

“I think for the whole 90 minutes the team were excellent,” he told BT Sport. “We made a few changes today and some of the players really grabbed their opportunity, put pressure on the ones that have been playing most of the minutes.

“It’s fantastic, but we need to keep going. We’ve got a big game on Sunday – Tottenham – and that was part of the reason we made a couple of changes. Hopefully, we will be ready for that one.”

Asked if he could keep players happy when out of the team, Solskjaer replied: “That is part of being at Manchester United. You don’t play every game but you are happy at the end if you’re winning trophies. It’s not just about playing, it’s about winning.

“It’s about helping the team. If you play for 60, 70, 80 or 10 minutes, you should be proud and happy when you play.”

