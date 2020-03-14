Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to donate 500,000 coronavirus test kits to US

Jack Ma, co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, plans to donate 500,000 test kits and 1 million face masks to the US amid the coronavirus outbreak. In statement shared Friday on Twitter, the Chinese billionaire said the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have the test kits and face masks “sourced and readied for shipment.”

“Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are the most effective in preventing the spread of the virus,” Ma said in the statement. “We can’t beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons.”

Hangzhou, China-based Alibaba Group confirmed the donation to CNET.

A lack of test kits has so far prevented the US from assessing the full extent of the virus’ spread.

