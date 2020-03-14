Apple’s WWDC to be online-only this year due to coronavirus

One of Apple’s biggest events of the year is going online-only, amid concerns about the novel coronavirus that’s been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Apple said its new online Worldwide Developers Conference will allow it to connect with “millions of developers.”

“The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in a statement. Apple counts for 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries.

“We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead,” Schiller added. The event typically takes place in early June, but Apple hasn’t yet announced exact dates for WWDC 2020. CNET’s global team will cover WWDC, as well as other conferences that have shifted online, just as we always do — by providing real-time updates, commentary, and analysis you can only get here.

