Man City’s Mahrez open to PSG move, Juve eye Pogba alternative

Riyad Mahrez only joined Manchester City in 2018 but the Premier League champions are already reportedly willing to cash in on the Algeria international.

With City’s looming UEFA ban – the Manchester giants are appealing a two-season suspension – Mahrez could depart the Etihad Stadium.

And Paris Saint-Germain are a possible destination.

TOP STORY – PSG AN OPTION FOR MAHREZ

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez is open to moving to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, according to Calciomercato.

Premier League giants City are reportedly prepared to sell Mahrez and PSG are believed to be the Algeria international’s preferred destination.

Mahrez, who arrived at City in 2018, has started 15 of his 23 Premier League appearances this season.

– Is Paul Pogba out of the picture? Juventus have been linked with a move for their former midfielder, however, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed the disgruntled star will be at Old Trafford next season. With that in mind, Calciomercato says Juve are targeting Lyon’s Houssem Aouar as an alternative.

– The Daily Star reports Barcelona have decided on their salary for target and Inter forward Lautaro Martinez. Real Madrid, United and Chelsea have also been linked to the Argentina international.

– Fiorentina and Italy star Federico Chiesa is wanted by PSG, Juve, Inter and United, Le10Sport claims.

– Angelino to Barca? The City left-back – who is on loan at Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig – has impressed the LaLiga champions, according to Mundo Deportivo.

– Sport Witness says Napoli are ready to sell striker Arkadiusz Milik after failing to agree a new deal. Inter, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been linked.

– While Milik could leave, Torino’s Andrea Belotti could arrive in Naples. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Napoli, who signed Andrea Petagna in January before loaning him back to SPAL, could include the striker in a deal for Belotti.

– Kai Havertz to Juve is not a possibility, says Calciomercato. The Bayer Leverkusen sensation is a player in demand but Juve have ruled out a move due to the €80million price tag. Havertz has been linked to the likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, United and others.

