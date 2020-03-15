Chairman Nyanzi introduces long-time partner Majorine

Mr. Fred Ssentamu’s common name Chairman Nyanzi, a brother to Presidential aspirant and opposition leaders Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was on Saturday, March 14, 2020, introduced by his longtime partner, Majorine Namukisa Katumba.

The highly attended introduction ceremony held in Kyankwanzi District was made live on various social media channels including Ghetto TV.

Singers Hilderman, Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi were also in attendance.

People Power Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, MP Latif Ssebagala and Eddie Mutwe also attended the introduction ceremony.

Chairman Nyanzi early this year on January 24, 2020, launched his wedding meetings at Kati Kati Gardens in Lugogo, Kampala.

Several politicians contributed money while others uttered pledges.

Chairman Nyanzi is the People Power national coordinator for the informal sector.

The former Kamwokya LC1 Chairman revealed that they will be joined in holy matrimony on October 21, 2020, at Rubaga Cathedral, Kampala.

Nyanzi in a recent interview said that he has spent many blissful years in a relationship with Namukisa who has always believed in him.

“When I met her 18 years ago, I kept making promises to which she continuously believed and her faith in God has brought us this far.”

He added that the best way he can express his gratitude to the mother of his children is by legalizing their longtime relationship.

“I can’t forget the many prayers and fasting we have had which have enabled us as a family to overcome so MANY challenges….. a gift of holy matrimony that she deserves, is underway,” he wrote a Facebook post.

