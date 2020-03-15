England goalkeeper Pickford refutes self-isolation reports

England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has denied reports he has been advised to self-isolate after making a public appearance on Friday.

Everton shut down their facilities, with players and staff advised to self-isolate after an unnamed member of the squad showed symptoms of coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the suspension of all Europe’s major football leagues, including England’s top four divisions.

However, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti told Gazzetta dello Sport on Saturday that the team were not in self-isolation, though they are taking precautionary measures.

On Friday, Pickford attended a charity boxing evening in Durham, alongside his wife.

But the 26-year-old, who has come under criticism for his performances at times this season, insists he did not go against protocol.

“[Friday] night I attended a boxing event with my family,” Pickford shared in a message on his official Twitter account.

“Recently, my local boxing event had a fire. In conjunction with one of my sponsors, we helped the club to get back on its feet by helping out.

“There are many young grassroots boxers training here and it helps the local community.

“I had made a commitment to them that I would attend the event and prior to going I spoke to the club doctor to ensure I was okay to attend.”

Everton had been due to host rivals Liverpool – who need two wins to secure their first Premier League title – in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

