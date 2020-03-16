Big Eye to stand for NRM national youth chairperson

It’s coming to a week since artiste Ibrahim Mayaja aka Big Eye wrote a letter to the authorities to also intervene in the incident where he was pelted with bottles at Freedom City while performing at Spice Diana’s concert like they did with Bebe Cool. No one, however, seems to have paid any attention to him as no communication has made by the authorities on the matter.

The ‘Salompasi’ singer who feels segregated, has therefore decided to participate in active politics by stating his intention to contest for National chairperson NRM youth League come 2021.

“All I can ask from you is your trust and support. I am ready to serve you the youth of Uganda. For God and my country,” the artiste posted on his social media pages.

According to the singer, he is receiving positive feedback from different regions of the country and is grateful to NRM leaders who have called in to reassure him of their support.

This comes at a time when he put all his public performances on hold because of the way he was treated. He was pelted with bottles twice before he made the decision. He says that this was done to him because of his strong support for NRM and accuses People Power fans of doing the shameful act.

The question is, is he doing this to gain attention from NRM as much as his fellow musician does or is he doing this for publicity?

