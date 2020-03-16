Immigration officials sue New Vision for defamation

Two officials from Uganda’s immigration department in the Internal Affairs Ministry have dragged the New Vision, one of the Uganda’s dailies, for defamation.

The suit originates from a story the New Vision published in its papers of Wednesday October 26, 2016, Vol.031, No. 213, at page 4.

Mr Atwine Bahiigi (Immigration Officer) and Mr Sam Tugume (retired Assistant Immigration Officer) accuse New Vision of running a defamatory story titled, Immigration Officials Arrested; which they claim tainted their public images.

According to court documents seen by this reporter, the said defamatory publication was repeated by the New Vision’s Online Publication of Tuesday, November 27, 2018 (http://www.newvision.co.ug/new-vision/news/1490276/uganda- mafia-stealing-chinese-investors). The link to the story was shared on the defendant’s official Facebook account via http://m.facebook.com/newvision/posts/10157023157534078 under the title “How the Ugandan Mafia is stealing from Chinese Investors.”

However, the above mentioned links were deleted after the duo filed a case before the High Court in Kampala in 2019, demanding for an apology in addition to Shs500 million.

According to court documents, the content of the said publications alleged that the immigration officials engaged in fraudulent sale of work permits and passports.

“The police are holding three suspects among them two senior officials from Ministry of Internal Affairs, over the alleged fraudulent sale of work permits and passports. The suspects, who are said to be operating with a racket of about 15 officers at the ministry, were reportedly arrested while selling work permits to foreign nationals who had not been approved by immigration authorities. Sources privy to investigations revealed that the suspects were on Monday nabbed as they extorted money from foreigners (names withheld) under the pretext of legalizing their stay in Uganda…”

In their suit, the plaintiff indicate that this was a false and baseless story, which portrayed them as thief in the public, whereas not.

After filing the case, the two parties were advised to first mediate to avoid incurring court costs, but the mediation process hasn’t matured as the defendants; The Editor-in-Chief and the Company Secretary of the New Vision are seemingly avoiding it.

It is reported that the New Vision has been sending their lawyer for mediation without the real defendants in the case, which the plaintiffs have rejected saying they will go ahead with the case unless the defendants appear in person.

According to court documents, on February 27, 2020 when the Company Secretary, Mr Gervase Ndyanabo appeared for mediation, he acknowledged that The New Vision was willing to apologise but expressed fear to paying the demanded Shs500m without consulting other stakeholders.

He requested the mediator that the matter be adjourned to March 19, 2020 such that he can first arrange an out of court meeting with the plaintiffs together with New Vision stakeholders on March 10, 2020.

Our impeccable sources indicate that this meeting did not take place as the New Vision team did not appear as earlier agreed.

Sources add that if the defendants fail to appear for mediation on March 19, 2020 at High Court, the plaintiffs will push the case for litigation at the cost of the New Vision.

