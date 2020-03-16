Kasirye Ggwanga training Bobi Wine to be the next president in 2026

Retired senior army officer Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga has said that he is training Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine to be the next president in 2026.

Kasirye made these remarks in an interview with NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Monday morning.

“President Museveni made these very people who are challenging him. About Bobi Wine, I am training him to be the next president come 2026. For now, let him first [leave Museveni to lead],” Kasirye said.

Kasirye said that although Museveni’s time is running he will not take anyone who was a ‘toddler’ when the took overpower, such as Kyagulanyi, very seriously.

“From what you have seen and what we have done, do you think I am going to take anyone seriously who was a toddler by the time we took power? I do not have time to go telling President Museveni what has gone wrong. He knows what has gone wrong,” he said.

“I wish we get someone better. I have beautiful children I made during his (Museveni) reign. I want to see him retire, but where will he go? With the way people are waiting for our demise, they are scaring us out of retirement. We have not done anything wrong. People need to change their attitude towards us the generals,” Kasirye said.

On Tumukunde’s arrest

Asked on what he thinks about the arrest of Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde, Kasirye expressed concern with the manner of his arrest saying that generals shouldn’t be arrested like that.

“He (Tumukunde) is a very smart guy. You should be worried about him. You do not arrest generals like goats. What is coming up might destroy what we have worked for in the last 35 years,” Kasirye said.

Kasirye laughed off Tumukende’s bid to unseat President Museveni saying he will be ‘knocked out’ because ‘no one is allowed to mess up Uganda.’

As the country edges towards 2021, Kasirye said that he prays that he makes it 2021 alive and if he does, he will support President Museveni.

Kasirye who said that he currently has a ‘smokers cough’ joked that he went to heaven and God sent him back on earth.

“I will campaign for him (Museveni) for as long as he is alive. I came with him and I will leave with him. I do not campaign for any of these juniors (Besigye, Muntu) you are talking about.”

Kasirye also bashed some army officers who believe they should be treated specially since they fought

“No one sent you [to the bush]. You did that on your own,” Kasirye said.

Source: NP

Related

Share News







