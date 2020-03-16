Tumukunde hospitalised after collapsing in custody

Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde is admitted to Kololo Hospital after he reportedly collapsed in police custody yesterday.

The former Security minister and retired army general was arrested with about 13 others at his office in Kololo, Kampala on Thursday night over treason charges.

Two of his sons were also arrested.

Gen Tumukunde’s lawyer, Mr Alex Luganda, yesterday declined to comment on his client’s health status, saying he needed to get permission from him.

Another lawyer, Mr Anthony Wameli, said they had not been told of Lt Gen Tumukunde’s health situation officially.

“We have also been told by different sources that he (Tumukunde) is admitted in hospital. We haven’t talked to him yet,” Mr Wameli said.

A police source said the doctors at Kololo Hospital haven’t yet revealed to them what Gen Tumukunde’s illnesses are.

Last Friday, a day after the arrest, police confirmed that they were investigating Gen Tumukunde on charges of treason.

A source claimed that Gen Tumukunde started complaining of being unwell after police carried out a search at his home in Kololo at around 10:30pm on Saturday.

The source said Gen Tumukunde’s ailment started shortly after police informed him that his two sons would face treason charges.

The source further said Gen Tumukunde told police that he was not feeling well, but they insisted on taking him to the Special Investigations Division at Kireka in Wakiso District where he reportedly collapsed.

