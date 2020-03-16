March 16, 2020

Ugandan among five coronavirus cases in Rwanda

5 hours ago

A 22-year-old Ugandan man who arrived in Rwanda from London on March 15, is among the four additional coronavirus cases who were Sunday identified through positive tests in Rwanda.

This brings the number of people who have tested positive with the virus in Rwanda to five.

Rwanda on Saturday confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus — an Indian citizen who arrived last week from Mumbai, India.

According to a Sunday statement by the country’s Health Ministry, all the patients are currently under treatment in stable condition and isolated from other patients.

Other patients include two Rwandan brothers aged 34 and 36 who arrived from Fiji via USA and Qatar on March 8.

A 30-year old Rwandan man, a resident of Kigali who has no recent travel history also tested positive.

Rwanda Air has cancelled flights to China, Israel and India, while concerts, rallies, trade fairs and sports events have been cancelled.

