Chelsea remind squad of responsibilities after Mount ignores protocol

Chelsea have reminded the squad of their responsibilities after Mason Mount was pictured playing football in public when he should have been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire Chelsea first-team, coaching staff and several backroom members were ordered to self-isolate after it was confirmed on Friday Callum Hudson-Odoi had contracted coronavirus.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, was the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19.

But Mount was photographed playing five-a-side football with close friend and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice on Sunday.

Unlike Chelsea, West Ham have not implemented the same isolation procedures.

Stats Perform understands all of Chelsea’s first-team players have since been reminded of their responsibilities.

Due to the pandemic, the Premier League has been put on hold until April 3.

However, many believe April is an unrealistic target with COVID-19 infections yet to peak in the United Kingdom.

