Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

British-Sierra Leonean actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantining himself.

“It sucks… I’m doing OK,” Elba said in a video shared to Twitter.

He said he took the test after realizing he’d been exposed to an infected person:

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

The actor, whose late father grew up in Sierra Leone and whose mother is from Ghana, said he has so far not displayed any symptoms.

He urged others to wash their hands regularly and maintain social distancing as preventative measures.

“We live in a divided world… but now is the time for thinking about each other… This is real,” he added.

“Stay positive, and don’t freak out.”

