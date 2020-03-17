March 17, 2020

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

British-Sierra Leonean actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantining himself.

“It sucks… I’m doing OK,” Elba said in a video shared to Twitter.

He said he took the test after realizing he’d been exposed to an infected person:

The actor, whose late father grew up in Sierra Leone and whose mother is from Ghana, said he has so far not displayed any symptoms.

He urged others to wash their hands regularly and maintain social distancing as preventative measures.

“We live in a divided world… but now is the time for thinking about each other… This is real,” he added.

“Stay positive, and don’t freak out.”

