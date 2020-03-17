Sudan declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The Sovereign Council in charge of Sudan has declared a state of emergency in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The council “decided to close all airports, land and sea border crossings, except to humanitarian aid,” spokesman Mohammad al-Fakki Suleiman told journalists.

State news agency Suna quoted a military spokesman as saying that cadets and trainees would be given leave as a precaution.

Sudan confirmed its first coronavirus case on 13 March. The man in his 50s died in the capital, Khartoum. He had arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

The country has stopped flights and bus trips to neighboring Egypt to prevent the spread of the virus. Flights to China, Iran, Italy, Spain, and Japan have also been canceled.

Source: BBC

