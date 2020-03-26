Kenya records its first coronavirus death

Kenya on Thursday evening recorded its first coronavirus death.

The 66-year-old male Kenyan citizen who passed on Thursday afternoon had been admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

The man who was suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland, according to the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

On Thursday, Kenya confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, raising the national tally to 31.

