Minister Kyambadde warns LDUs against beating Ugandans

Trade Minister, Amelia Kyambadde on Thursday said government was concerned about the way police and other sister security agencies had started treating Ugandans following President Museveni’s suspension of public transport and non-food markets in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the minister, security agencies had misinterpreted the president’s directive.

“Why are you beating citizens? This goes to especially LDUs. If you find them (people) standing doing nothing, please explain to them. Maybe if they turn rowdy; you know some Ugandans behave. But don’t beat. Enforcement does not mean beating,” Ms Kyambadde said while addressing journalists in Kampala on Thursday.

Her statement came after videos and photos showing police and soldiers flogging Ugandans forcing them back to their homes in a bid to enforce President Museveni’s directive, went viral on internet.

Some security agencies were seen closing shops, salons and others businesses and dispersing people.

“There has been a misinterpretation of directives. I have been told that restaurants, arcades, salons, shops, supermarkets are being closed. That’s wrong. They should continue to operate as long as they are not in food markets. However, periodic markets that happen weekly are suspended. The exception is for those selling foodstuffs,” she said.

Related

Share News







